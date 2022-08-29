One week after the iPhone 14, this website will let you create your most futuristic model: with propellers, steering wheel and even wheels

On September 7, Apple fans have an appointment to see the new iPhone 14 with its final design and features. Although even before its presentation it is being a device that is presenting numerous criticisms as a result of the rumors and leaks that are being known by filterers.

The design is in the main focus, since although the characteristic notch that came with the iPhone 14 would be eliminated, it would be replaced by a system of holes on the screen. This is a bet that other devices have already made in the past. And if you are among this group of dissatisfied people, you are in luck because there is a website that will allow you to create your completely personalized iPhone adding elements that are surreal.

Design your most surreal iPhone with this website

This new website titled Design the Next iPhone by neal.fun, shows you in a close-up a completely flat iPhone model in which only the body and the screen are present. At the bottom of this you will find numerous elements such as the camera, the notch, a lightning port and all the usual elements. Simply, you must drag each of these and place them in your base model, being able to move it freely.





All these elements can be placed on the edges of the iPhone, but also on the back (especially for the cameras) and on the screen. It is an ideal way to materialize the design that you have always had in mind and that you would like to send to Tim Cook via email so that it ends up becoming a reality.

But in addition to staying in the camera, in the side buttons or the charging system, it should also be highlighted elements that are surreal. In this case, the iPhone can be added wheels, a steering wheel and even a propeller on its back. It’s certainly a great way to bring to life an iPhone that may never end up on the Steve Jobs Theater stage.

The really funny thing is that you can give an animation to this team by clicking on the button Present which is in the upper right. In this way, the device will move and the silhouette of Tim Cook will appear on the right side of your screen with audio extracted directly from the presentations you have made.

You will be able to download this video and store it locally on your computer. And this way finally you will be able to share it on your social networks and even share it with your friends so they know what your ideal iPhone would look like and the one you would buy, even if it has futuristic elements like a steering wheel or even wheels.