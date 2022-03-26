One week before the draw, what are Argentina’s potential rivals in the World Cup: the fear about Germany, the Netherlands and Croatia

Argentina will be head of the group although they will have to wait until March 31 for the FIFA ranking to confirm it definitively

There is one week left for the great draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but the Argentine national team You can already glimpse what your path could be at the end of the year and also take a look at the possible rivals that will fall into your group. As a first measure, and beyond the fact that this will only be confirmed next Thursday, March 31 with the update of the FIFA Ranking, the Albiceleste will be head of the group in the draw.

What does it mean that Argentina is at the top of a zone? As a main step, you will not face the host Qatar nor to the other top seeds that will be defined by the FIFA ranking: Belgium, Brazil, France, England, Spain and Portugal or Denmark (The Danes will depend on the result of the Portuguese against Macedonia next Tuesday).

At the same time, among the certainties with which the delegation albiceleste will land at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center (DECC) next Friday is that will not be part of Group Abecause it is designated to the organizing country: the draw will place it between B and H. The debut match will be between Monday 21 and Thursday 24 November.

In total, those directed by Lionel Scaloni they must rule out 10 of the 31 qualified for the World Cup in advance: to the remaining seven heads of series – among which is Brazil – it will be necessary to add the three others who got the ticket from Conmebol either directly and to the ball that will represent the repechage of these latitudes. Namely, Ecuador, Uruguay and the one that will go to the playoff against (it will be defined between Peru, Colombia and Chile).

Although the international playoff between the representatives of Conmebol and Asia will only take place in June, the ball that will represent that classified will go to Pot 4 and will avoid crossings with teams from those same federations.

The draw will distribute the 32 teams in four eight-man pots each. The three rivals of the National Team will come out of Pot 2, Pot 3 and Pot 4, respectively. With 19 teams already classified, it remains to be seen how the 13 tickets that remain free for the World Cup will be closed: 3 direct from Concacaf, 3 of Europe, 5 from AfricaBesides 2 international playoffs (Conmebol vs. Asia and Concacaf vs. Oceania).

With 19 countries with their ticket in hand, so far Argentina could face 10 of them: Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Denmark (if not seeded). It should be noted that two European representatives could fall into their group, the only continent that can have more than one representative per zone because it has 13 places available for the World Cup.

Although the Drums can be anticipated, We will have to wait until the day before because on Thursday, March 31, FIFA will make the last update of the Ranking that will allow all the classifieds to be officially placed in their respective platoons. Beyond that, there are a few certainties with the current ranking that will clearly raise concerns: Germany, Netherlands and Croatia will surely be in Pot 2.

This Friday, in addition to the National Team match against Venezuela for the South American Qualifiers, there will be a key first step in Africa: I know will play the first leg of the five duels that will define the qualifiers across that continent on March 29. Senegal (18°), Morocco (24°), Nigeria (32°) and Egypt (34th) are the best positioned in the FIFA Ranking today and could mainly occupy Pot 3, although Senegal has a chance of even appearing in Pot 2.

THE TENTATIVE OUTLOOK WITH THE CLASSIFIED

Potential Rivals for Pot 2: Germany – Denmark – Netherlands – Switzerland – Croatia

Potential Rivals for Pot 3: Iran – Serbia – Japan – South Korea

Potential Rivals for Pot 4: Saudi Arabia – European Repechage (Scotland/Ukraine vs. Wales) – Concacaf Repechage vs. Oceania

* The drums could be modified in relation to the FIFA ranking that will be updated on December 31

* 13 other qualifiers are yet to be known: 10 will be defined next week and 3 will be defined in the playoffs in June

The FIFA ranking will be updated again on March 31

THE SWEEPSTAKES RULES

The 29 qualified teams, the two intercontinental play-off spots and the UEFA play-off spot will be divided into four groups of eight teams each, based on the World Ranking published on March 31, 2022, once the qualifying window has ended. international matches in March 2022. According to the ranking, the top seven teams, together with the host Qatar, are assigned to group 1. The teams ranked 8 to 15 are assigned to group 2. The teams ranked 16 to 23 are assigned to group 3 and, finally, group 4 includes the teams classified from 24 to 28, in addition to the two places that will be occupied by the winners of the intercontinental qualifiers scheduled for June 13 and 14, 2022 and the UEFA knockout winner’s place.

FIFA’s general principle, wherever possible, is to ensure that no group has more than one team from the same qualification zone. This applies to all zones except Europe, which is represented by 13 teams. Each group must have at least one European team, but no more than two. Thus, five of the eight groups will have two European teams.

The geographical distribution of the UEFA play-off winner and the two intercontinental play-off winners will also follow the general principle of “separation” of teams from the same qualification zone.

The geographical allocation of each intercontinental play-off slot will be based on the pairings of the confederation teams participating in that specific intercontinental play-off match.

