One year after Checo Pérez’s first victory with Red Bull: “I’m in the best moment of my career”

Red Bull Racing celebrations for Sergio Pérez’s victory in Monaco. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier



Just a few days before the Azerbaijan Grand Prixa year has passed since the first victory of Sergio Pérez as pilot of Red Bull Racing, which precisely had the Baku street circuit as a stage. The balance since then and with a victory in Monaco During the most recent race, he has made this moment the best in the Mexican’s entire career.

The development of the 2022 season has been sweet for Czech. With seven chips disputed, the Mexican has obtained one win, three second places and two fourth places for a total of 110 points, the Mexican is fully immersed in the fight for first place in the World Championship. in addition to placing, together with Max Verstappen, his team as the leader in the Constructors’ competition.

“I think I’m in the best moment of my career and driving for a team that always seeks perfection, that it is the perfect complement for me and for any pilot. I still get emotional thinking about what we achieved as a team in Monaco, seeing the joy it brought to my family and my country motivates me a lot. However, we must put emotion aside and focus on the next race, which is Azerbaijan”, stated Pérez.

good time of Czech in the Austrian team it has also been reflected in certainty and certainty for the future. The pilot has signed for two more years with the red bulls in what will be only his second multi-year contract so far in his career (the other was with the defunct Racing Point).

“I was very happy to extend my stay with the team until at least 2024, that shows the great work we have done together and how happy we are with each other. Having my future decided allows me to be one hundred percent focused on the main goal of winning races and world titles. Two years ago I was without a seat in F1 and today I am in the best team. I can only say that I am happy and very grateful for the opportunity, “he said.

with victory Pérez at the Monaco circuit, has become the most successful Mexican driver in Formula 1 by adding three wins in his entire career and surpassing what was done by Pedro Rodriguez.

The feat, curiously, occurred just on the weekend that Pérez occupied a special edition case in tribute to the eldest of the Rodríguez brothers. The kit wore the colors that Pedro came to occupy, as well as the number of victories and podiums that both drivers’ careers add up to, and a phrase below that showed: “And counting”.

Thus, with the 25 points achieved in his last performance, Czech approached the leaders of the competition, Leclerc and Verstappen, and for now is positioned as a real candidate to fight the World Cup. The next date on the calendar big circus it will be Baku with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a place where he already knows what it means to succeed.

Now, with the activities in Azerbaijan about to start, Pérez is positioned as one of the strongest drivers on the grid and with this, he appears as a natural candidate to win the Grand Prix. “It was very special to win my first race with the team in Baku last season, it gave me great joy. I like street circuits because that’s where the driver can really make a difference,” he concluded.

