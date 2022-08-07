One year after the bronze medal obtained by the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Soccer Football – Men – Bronze medal match – Mexico v Japan – Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan – August 6, 2021. Johan Vasquez of Mexico and Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico celebrate winning the bronze medal after the match. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

This sixth of August has been fulfilled one year of the bronze medal Mexican team Conquered at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (so called, but due to the pandemic disputed in 2021). One of the most important feats of national football, although not the greatest, took place in Japan precisely against the host team, which was not a minor rival.

After having fallen in the semifinals of the tournament against Brazil, the team that led Jaime Lozano entered the dispute for third place. The opponent was Japan Takefusa Kubo and the stage, the field of the Saitama Stadium 2002. Both teams had already met in the group stage with a favorable result of two goals for one for the Asians. However, the outcome in the game for the history medal was the opposite.

The immediate precedent for the defeat, questioned the possible success of the Mexicans in a new duel. However, the Aztecs proved the reason why they have become one of the great cheerleading teams in recent tournaments. After 90 minutes, the score was three notes to one and in this way, Mexico obtained the second olympic medal (in men’s soccer) of its history after the gold achieved in London 2012. This time, bronze.

The intensity was present from the first minutes. The locals wanted to surprise with a play in the first minutes of the match. However, the Mexican defense resisted the onslaught and prevented the opponent from scoring early.

The first notice was enough for the decisive players to assert their weight on the field of play. The Mexicans began to take control of the ball and the defense led by Guillermo Ochoa knew how to counteract the particular Japanese style of play. With the ball in his possession, the creation of opportunities and arrivals in the attack began to be more frequent.

With 12 minutes on the clock, a controversial arbitration decision awarded him a penalty to the Aztecs. Sebastian Cordovathen a member of América, was in charge of collecting the maximum penalty and after a shot that went against goalkeeper Kosei Tani’s trajectory, he scored the first goal of the match.

Although the Japanese tried to react, the Mexican team hit the scoreboard again after a set piece play that John Vasquez He ended up finishing inside the area. The ball went to the bottom of the goal and the advantage was enlarged.

In the second part, Alexis Vega He scored the third goal of the game. Once again, in a set piece play it paid off for the Mexicans who, with half an hour to go, sentenced the match. Japan still discounted the score with a score of Kaoru Mitomabut it only served for the anecdote.

goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Malagon, Sebastian Jurado.

defenses: César Montes, Jesús Angulo, Johan Vázquez, Jorge Sánchez, Erick Aguirre, Vladimir Loroña, and Adrián Mora (Braves).

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Carlos Rodriguez, Jose Esquivel, Sebastian Cordova, Robert Alvarado, Jesus Ricardo Angulo and \Fernando Beltran.

strikers: Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Diego Lainez, Henry Martin and Eduardo Aguirre.

