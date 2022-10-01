One year after the reconversion promoted by Chavismo to control inflation, the bolivar lost almost half of its value

One year after the last reconversion, the bolivar lost almost half of its value (AFP)

The Venezuelan currency, the bolívar, lost almost half of its value a year after the last reconversion, which the regime implemented in order to “rescue its strength and its reference as an expression” of the country’s economy. This measure involved removing six zeros from the coin.

On October 1 last, in the official market you could get 1 dollar for 4.19 bolivars; Today, that figure rose to 8.18 bolivars -according to data from the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV)- which represents a 48% devaluation against the currency, which increased by 95% in this period.

In Venezuela they are already three monetary reforms applied in recent years. The first of these took place in 2008, during Chavismo; the second took place in 2018 with Nicolás Maduro in power. With these three measures, A total of 14 zeros have already been removed from the bolivar.

Likewise, since 2018 a change in the denomination of the currency was also imposed, for which it was renamed “digital” instead of “sovereign” as it was previously known. However, it still retains the physical presentation, with bills of 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 bolívares.

With the last reform in 2018, a change in the denomination of the currency was also imposed, for which it was called “digital” instead of “sovereign” (REUTERS)

According to the economist Luis Arturo Bárcenas, from the firm Ecoanalítica, the reconversion “has not generated major changes in the amount of cash in bolivars” with respect to the amount that was in circulation in the country. The consultant reported that, prior to the measure, 5% of the money in circulation was in cash bolívares. Today, that figure barely amounted to 6%.one point more than the previous year.

Venezuela was dollarized in fact due to four years of hyperinflation -ended last December- that wreaked havoc on the economy.

The use of bolivar in cash still remains in the informal market and in the payment for goods and services whose value is less than a dollar -such as candy, a cigarette, some vegetables, and a public transport ticket-.

At present, the lowest bill -5 bolívares- is equivalent to 61 cents while the highest value -100 bolívares- is worth 12 dollars. This makes it difficult to make large payments in national currency in cash, since a large number of bills are needed to make them.

A merchant from the popular area of ​​Caracas, with stores that offer clothing and kitchen products, told the agency EFE that 70% of the payments it receives are in bolívares and, of these, only 10% are made in cash -mainly, in low-priced products-.

The use of bolívares in cash is maintained, mainly, to make small payments since dealing with large sums implies a large stack of bills (REUTERS)

Digitization of the Bolivar

Venezuelans had to seek solutions to the constant loss of the value of the local currency and its consequent problems to operate in cash. Thus, they resorted to a variety of mechanisms, including the implementation of digital media to simplify transactions. However, this also entailed other drawbacks such as the failures in electricity and internet service that make it difficult to function properly.

“Everyone passes the point (card payment), even (for) a cigarette, which costs a bolívar, they want to pass the point,” he told EFE Samuel Morales, a merchant from Caracas.

A year ago, the BCV assured that the “change in monetary scale” is based on “the deepening and development of the digital economy” and considered it “a necessary historical milestone at a time when the country begins the path of economic recovery”.

According to the Agency, economic activity grew by 14.65% in the third quarter of 2021 and 19.07% in the fourth. In turn, it reported that in the first three months of 2022 it stood at 17.04% and rose to 18.7% in the April-June period.

The BCV considered the “change of monetary scale” “a necessary historical milestone at a time when the country begins the path of economic recovery.”

The president of the Bank maintained, last August, that the entity had strengthened fiscal, exchange and monetary policy despite the fact that, since the beginning of that month, the bolivar registered the greatest devaluation in a year, losing 29 percent of its value. value against the dollar.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Strong editorial from The Washington Post on how the brutal repressive machine works in Venezuela

The first products to pass from Colombia to Venezuela after the reopening of the border were medical supplies

Maduro said that he gave “secret orders” to install military bases, but detailed where they will be and what he will use them for.