General News

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro test drive: Huge, stunning, and brimming with confidence

April 14, 2020
1 Min Read

For the first time since its’ first phone landed in 2014, the latest OnePlus flagship isn’t missing anything. Wi-fi charging? Check out. 120Hz show? Check out. 5G? Check out. Wi-Fi 6? Check out. Quad-camera machine? Check out. IP68 water resistance? Check out.

The OnePlus eight Skilled can stand spec to spec in opposition to any phone available these days and better than cling its private. With out the OnePlus emblem on the once more, really, you would possibly need to merely mistake it for the latest Galaxy phone or iPhone. It’s that luxurious.

oneplus 8 pro cameraMichael Simon/IDG

The OnePlus eight has four cameras, collectively with a peculiar “filter out” lens.

To be taught this text in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment