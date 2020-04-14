OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro test drive: Huge, stunning, and brimming with confidence

For the first time since its’ first phone landed in 2014, the latest OnePlus flagship isn’t missing anything. Wi-fi charging? Check out. 120Hz show? Check out. 5G? Check out. Wi-Fi 6? Check out. Quad-camera machine? Check out. IP68 water resistance? Check out.

The OnePlus eight Skilled can stand spec to spec in opposition to any phone available these days and better than cling its private. With out the OnePlus emblem on the once more, really, you would possibly need to merely mistake it for the latest Galaxy phone or iPhone. It’s that luxurious.