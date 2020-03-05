OnePlus rolls out doorstep repair service for customers in India

You’ll get an engineer to seek the advice of with your personal house or workplace through submitting a request throughout the OnePlus Care app.

OnePlus has launched the model new OnePlus Doorstep restore supplier in six cities all through India.

Customers can request doorstep supplier from the OnePlus Care app.

The company has moreover opened two new distinctive restore services in Kolkata and Indore.

With an objective to hold a useful restore revel in to its shoppers in India, OnePlus lately launched the discharge of the model new OnePlus doorstep restore supplier throughout the nation. A pilot program for your doorstep restore supplier was as soon as launched a few months once more in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Due to the model new on-site restore supplier, OnePlus shoppers in select cities all through India will no longer have to stress about transport their software program for restore or head to a supplier coronary heart.

The OnePlus doorstep restore supplier is now available throughout the following six Indian cities:

Delhi

Mumbai

Bangalore

Chennai

Hyderabad

Pune

OnePlus shoppers in these cities can request a restore engineer to seek the advice of with their location through reserving a restore using the OnePlus Care app. To place up a request, open the OnePlus Care app and select the “E e-book a Restore” selection. Subsequent, select your OnePlus software program and provide your house PIN code. Now select “Get an engineer to seek the advice of along with your location” and provide your deal with. Your supplier request will most likely be submitted after you faucet on “Save this.”

Together with the model new doorstep supplier, OnePlus has moreover launched that it now has two new distinctive restore services in Kolkata and Indore. The company expects to open three new distinctive restore services in Aurangabad, Baroda, and Lucknow all through the primary a part of this yr.

Another new initiative that OnePlus launched lately is called “OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Program.” The model new India-focused initiative may have a equivalent construction to the OnePlus Open Ears Dialogue board held through the company. OnePlus says this technique targets to hold the neighborhood nearer to the product crew in order to offer a higher OnePlus TV revel in. Spherical ten customers will most likely be invited to work with product managers tto create some new choices. If you are interested in becoming a OnePlus TV Product Ninja, you’ll be capable to put up your utility proper right here.

