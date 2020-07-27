General News

ONEUS Announces First Comeback After “Highway To Kingdom”

July 27, 2020
ONEUS is making their first comeback since “Highway to Kingdom”!

On July 27, a supply from RBW shared, “ONEUS is getting ready for a comeback slated for mid-August.”

This can mark their first comeback in roughly 5 months since “IN ITS TIME” and its title observe “A Track Written Simply” launched in March.

In line with News1, ONEUS is making the ultimate touches on their new album and shall be filming the music video for the title observe quickly.

Keep tuned for updates!

