ONEWE Announces Fan Club Name On 1st Anniversary

ONEWE has chosen an official title for his or her fan membership!

On the group’s first anniversary on Might 13, it was introduced that the group’s fan membership is known as “WEVE.”

The title got here from combining ONEWE with the phrase “transfer” which means each to go ahead and to the touch somebody emotionally. Due to this fact, “WEVE” means to go ahead with ONEWE and for ONEWE and their followers to contact one another’s hearts.

ONEWE shared through TWITTER, “Below the title WEVE, ONEWE and the followers shall be collectively eternally! Our WEVEs!! Please hold supporting us sooner or later as effectively!”

ONEWE is ready to make a Might comeback, however the particular date hasn’t been confirmed but. When you’re ready for his or her return, watch the music video for his or her newest single “Q” that includes MAMAMOO’s Hwasa right here!

What do you consider ONEWE’s fan membership title?