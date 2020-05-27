ONEWE Talks About Their First Studio Album, Support From RBW Labelmates, And More

On Could 26, ONEWE made a comeback with their first studio album “ONE” and title observe “Finish of Spring.”

In an interview launched by way of RBW Leisure, ONEWE talked in regards to the manufacturing course of behind their first full-length album, getting assist from labelmates like MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and ONEUS, and producing their very own music.

ONEWE credited their label’s co-founder and producer, Kim Do Hoon, with instructing them about producing music. Harin mentioned, “When Kim Do Hoon works on music, he asks us for our enter. He tells us to precise every part we wish to do. I believe that helped us mature as musicians.”

Kanghyun mentioned, “While you make music, you may get caught up in your individual world and never be capable to objectively decide whether or not it’s good or unhealthy. [Kim Do Hoon] suggested us, ‘It’s extra useful to get assist from individuals who simply take heed to music than individuals who make music. You probably have bother judging your individual music, ask the individuals round you to take heed to it.”

About the assist they acquired from their RBW labelmates, ONEWE mentioned, “MAMAMOO’s Hwasa instructed us to develop as tall as potential.” CyA added, “We labored collectively on the music ‘Q,’ however we’re each fairly shy. She took the lead and gave us concepts and ideas. As a producer, I felt glad that she was so invested within the challenge. If we ever get junior labelmates, I wish to assist them like that. I realized so much from Hwasa.”

Dongmyeong added, “We wish to be like MAMAMOO. Not too long ago, Photo voltaic gave us footwear as presents, and Hwasa purchased us espresso and pizza on our music video set. Moonbyul and Wheein additionally inform us that they like our music once we go them on the company.”

Yonghoon mentioned, “When Photo voltaic launched the music, ‘The place the Wind Blows,’ I did the whistling half. I additionally did the whistling half for ONEUS’ ‘A Track Written Simply.’ I didn’t know that it was ONEUS’ music at first. I obtained a cramp throughout recording. Once I document the refrain, it takes about an hour and a half, however I spent two hours whistling. Nevertheless it turned out nicely, and I believe it turned an necessary a part of the music.”

Harin mentioned, “ONEUS made a cameo look in our music video.” Yonghoon added, “Additionally they ready a shock for our first studio album. The company workers instantly instructed us to assemble spherical and ONEUS had ready a cake for us.”

Kanghyun mentioned, “We’re watching them on ‘Highway to Kingdom’ now. We’ve a gaggle chat and we ship one another images to show we’re watching.”

ONEWE additionally shared that their album was based mostly across the theme of summer time. Kanghyun mentioned, “I hope that we will launch the beginning of summer time. I hope that the COVID-19 scenario will get higher quickly.”

Yonghoon mentioned, “That is our first studio album. We had plenty of affection for this challenge, so we labored actually onerous on it. We’ll additionally work onerous on the promotions, so please sit up for it and present it plenty of love.” Dongmyeong mentioned, “Nowadays, individuals don’t take heed to the b-side tracks on an album. It’s disappointing. You’ll be able to say that our album is filled with title tracks, so I really need individuals to take heed to each music.”

Harin mentioned, “That is the primary button in a protracted collection. That is the beginning. I wish to present ONEWE’s shade extra clearly to the general public and to our followers.”

