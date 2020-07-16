General News

ONF Announces First Comeback Since “Highway To Kingdom”

July 16, 2020
1 Min Read

ONF is making a comeback!

On July 16, WM Leisure introduced that ONF was making ready for a comeback in mid-August.

ONF just lately appeared on the Mnet competitors program “Highway to Kingdom,” the place they completed second place. The tune they launched for the ultimate episode, “New World,” went on to carry out nicely on music charts.

The group’s final comeback was in October 2019 with the EP “Go Dwell.”

What are you hoping to see from ONF’s comeback?

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

