General News

ONF Confirmed To Make April Comeback With Repackaged Album

March 31, 2021
1 Min Read

After lately wrapping up promotions for his or her newest album, ONF is already gearing as much as make their return!

On March 30, WM Leisure formally introduced, “ONF is planning to make a comeback on the finish of April with a repackaged album.”

Final month, ONF launched their first full-length album “ONF:MY NAME,” and its title observe “Lovely Lovely” earned the group their first-ever music present win.

In response to WM Leisure, the members of ONF are at present onerous at work getting ready their upcoming album.

Are you excited for ONF’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from them this comeback? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for updates!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.