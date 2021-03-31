ONF Confirmed To Make April Comeback With Repackaged Album

After lately wrapping up promotions for his or her newest album, ONF is already gearing as much as make their return!

On March 30, WM Leisure formally introduced, “ONF is planning to make a comeback on the finish of April with a repackaged album.”

Final month, ONF launched their first full-length album “ONF:MY NAME,” and its title observe “Lovely Lovely” earned the group their first-ever music present win.

In response to WM Leisure, the members of ONF are at present onerous at work getting ready their upcoming album.

