ONF Takes 1st-Ever Win On “The Present” With “Lovely Lovely”; Performances By Wonho, WEi, Golden Youngster, And More

March 2, 2021
ONF gained their very first music trophy on the most recent episode of “The Present”!

On the March 2 episode of “The Present,” the candidates for first place have been ONF’s “Lovely Lovely,” Wonho’s “Lose,” and WEi’s “All Or Nothing.”

ONF finally took the win with a complete of 9,040 factors, marking their first-ever music present win since their debut in August 2017.

Co-leader J-Us started by remarking, “I believe the explanation we have been capable of win this award is due to our followers Fuse. Thanks a lot for giving us a lot help, and I actually love you.”

Co-leader Hyojin chimed in, “We ended up profitable an award on ‘The Present’ as we speak for the primary time since our debut 4 years in the past, and we’re so blissful. Thanks.” After he, MK, and U went on to thank their workers, composer, choreographers, and extra, the group concluded their speech by shouting collectively, “Fuse, we love you!”

Congratulations to ONF! Watch their comeback performances and first win beneath:

At the moment’s episode of “The Present” additionally launched viewers to its new lineup of MCs: ATEEZ’s Yeosang, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and Weeekly’s Jihan.

Try their introduction clip beneath!

Apart from ONF, different performers on as we speak’s present included Wonho, WEi, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub (J.DON), Golden Youngster, CIX, PIXY, TRI.BE, KINGDOM, Swan, Jin Hae Seong, and Shin Seung Tae.

Try their performances beneath!

Wonho – “Lose”

WEi – “Diffuser” and “All Or Nothing”

Golden Youngster – “Breathe”

J.DON – “Celebrity” (that includes Cherry Bullet’s Haeyoon) and “Clicker”

CIX – “Cinema”

PIXY – Intro and “Wings”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

KINGDOM – “Excalibur”

Swan – “Area”

Jin Hae Seong – “Wind Hill”

Shin Seung Tae – “Hwikyungdong Blues”

