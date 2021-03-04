ONF Talks About Receiving Congratulations From B1A4 And Oh My Girl On Their 1st Music Show Win

ONF appeared on the March 4 episode of the SBS Energy FM radio present “Kim Younger Chul’s Energy FM” to speak about their first music present win and extra.

ONF took their first-ever music present win on “The Show” on March 2 with their new music “Lovely Lovely.” Hyojin mentioned, “The primary individuals we considered had been our followers, Fuse.” Wyatt mentioned, “We labored on our full-length album for six months and poured our complete souls into it. I hope that folks will take pleasure in the entire album as a result of there are lots of good songs on it.”

ONF is signed underneath WM Leisure, house to senior idol teams like B1A4 and Oh My Girl. Radio DJ Kim Younger Chul shared an audio message that Oh My Girl’s Hyojung and Seunghee had despatched ONF in help.

MK mentioned, “[B1A4 and Oh My Girl] all the time care for us each time we meet on the company, shopping for us meals and telling us that they loved watching our performances. They congratulated us once we gained first place as properly.”

ONF shared that that they had seen their fanbase improve after their cowl of Rain’s “It’s Raining” on Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom.” J-Us mentioned, “I believe that folks favored it as a result of we had been capable of present our overflowing power and our distinctive colour. Individuals have mentioned that they favored it as a result of it gave off an ONF vibe that was totally different from the unique.”

The ONF members additionally talked about their lengthy coaching durations, with Wyatt saying, “Normally it’s about 4 or 5 years. If the members added all their coaching durations collectively, it could be about 40 years. MK and I educated for about seven to eight years.” E-Tion added, “I believe that we’ve improved at singing since our debut and we’ve turn into extra relaxed.”

