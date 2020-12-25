General News

ONF Unveils Official Light Stick

December 25, 2020
1 Min Read

ONF has revealed the design for his or her official mild stick!

On December 25 at midnight KST, ONF shared a sneak peek of their upcoming mild stick, which will likely be launched in 2021.

Along with giving followers a glimpse of the attractive new mild stick, the group teased, “ONF & FUSE! A timepiece that transcends time, and eight:03… because the sound of FUSE’s cheers started to shine along with the lights, the gears that had stopped started to maneuver once more.”

What do you consider ONF’s new mild stick design? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.