ONF Unveils Official Light Stick

ONF has revealed the design for his or her official mild stick!

On December 25 at midnight KST, ONF shared a sneak peek of their upcoming mild stick, which will likely be launched in 2021.

Along with giving followers a glimpse of the attractive new mild stick, the group teased, “ONF & FUSE! A timepiece that transcends time, and eight:03… because the sound of FUSE’s cheers started to shine along with the lights, the gears that had stopped started to maneuver once more.”

What do you consider ONF’s new mild stick design? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!