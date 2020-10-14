Ong Seong Wu And Kim Dong Jun Are Unwilling To Back Down In “Extra Than Mates”

JTBC’s “Extra Than Mates” has launched new stills of Ong Seong Wu and ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun!

“Extra Than Mates” is a brand new romance drama about two shut pals who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who out of the blue begins seeing her in a special mild after years of friendship. Kim Dong Jun takes the position of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

Beforehand, Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon reunited as enterprise companions. She vowed to not fall in love with him once more and drew a agency line between them. Nevertheless, Lee Soo began to see her in a special mild, and On Jun Soo’s look additional ignited his hidden emotions for her.

New stills preview a tense confrontation between Lee Soo and On Jun Soo. The 2 rivals race over to Kyung Woo Yeon’s home after listening to she’s sick, and so they look extraordinarily displeased to see one another. Lee Soo’s eyes spark with disapproval, and On Jun Soo stares him down with unrelenting dedication.

The manufacturing group of “Extra Than Mates” commented, “In the fifth and sixth episodes which are airing this week, Lee Soo will constantly find yourself in tense confrontations with On Jun Soo as he begins to appreciate his emotions for Kang Woo Yeon. This new facet of Lee Soo will convey fascinating modifications to the love triangle. Please watch to see how Kang Woo Yeon will react to the modified Lee Soo.”

“Extra Than Mates” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

