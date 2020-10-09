Ong Seong Wu And Kim Dong Jun Take Care Of A Drunk Shin Ye Eun In “Extra Than Mates”

JTBC’s “Extra Than Mates” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its subsequent episode!

“Extra Than Mates” is a brand new romance drama about two shut buddies who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who instantly begins seeing her in a special mild after years of friendship.

On the earlier episode of “Extra Than Mates,” Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo unexpectedly bumped into one another on Jeju Island after not seeing each other for years. After spending some high quality time collectively by the ocean, Kyung Woo Yeon determined to kiss Lee Soo goodbye as an official farewell to her years of one-sided love.

Simply because the dynamic between Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo lastly begins to vary, the arrival of the good-looking and charming On Jun Soo (performed by ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun) turns into one other surprising variable within the longtime buddies’ story.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, an intoxicated Kyung Woo Yeon falls again into her long-standing behavior of calling Lee Soo’s outdated telephone quantity each time she will get drunk. Trying depressing, Kyung Woo Yeon goes exterior throughout a piece dinner to stare at her telephone in sorrow, and a involved On Jun Soo follows her exterior to take care of her.

In a while, Lee Soo arrives on the scene to provide Kyung Woo Yeon a piggyback experience dwelling, thoughtfully taking good care of her simply as he did throughout their highschool days.

