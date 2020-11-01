Ong Seong Wu And Kim Dong Jun Unexpectedly Wake Up Next To Each Other In “Extra Than Pals”

JTBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Pals” has shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The romance drama is about two shut buddies who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who immediately begins seeing her in a special mild after years of friendship. ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun takes the position of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Extra Than Pals,” Lee Soo, Kyung Woo Yeon, and On Jun Soo’s love triangle turned extra snarled than ever. Lee Soo’s confession confused Kyung Woo Yeon, and regardless of his makes an attempt to win her coronary heart, she continued to disregard him. Kyung Woo Yeon felt responsible in direction of On Jun Soo, and ultimately, she selected to interrupt up with him and stay single. Nonetheless, a month later, the three of them met at a calligraphy photograph ebook exhibition, and viewers are keyed as much as discover out what’s subsequent in retailer for them.

The brand new stills give a glimpse of what occurred after Lee Soo and On Jun Soo’s “ingesting celebration” from the night time earlier than. In some way, they ended up at Kyung Woo Yeon’s home, and the 2 get up proper subsequent to one another. The 2 rivals appear traumatized by the very fact they ended up sleeping in the identical mattress, they usually’re much more horrified that they’re at Kyung Woo Yeon’s residence.

Lee Soo and On Jun Soo, who don’t have any recollections about final night time, unexpectedly be part of Kyung Woo Yeon and her mother and father for breakfast. Kyung Woo Yeon’s father Kyung Man Ho (Web optimization Sang Received) research the 2 potential candidates for his son-in-law, and Kyung Woo Yeon sits in awkward silence as she glances on the two uninvited company in puzzlement.

The subsequent episode of “Extra Than Pals” will air on October 31 at 11 p.m. KST.

