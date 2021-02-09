Ong Seong Wu And More Confirmed To Join Ryu Seung Ryong And Park Hae Joon’s New Film

Comedy movie “Jung Household Cattle Ranch” (literal translation) introduced its excellent lineup!

With Ryu Seung Ryong and Park Hae Joon beforehand confirmed to star as brothers that elevate cattle within the countryside, Ong Seong Wu, Jung Suk Yong, Lee Sang Hee, and Jeon Seok Ho have been added to finish the forged.

Ong Seong Wu has showcased his potential by way of his roles within the dramas “Moments of 18” and “More Than Mates.” In “Jung Household Cattle Ranch,” he’s set to play Jung Hoon, a veterinarian new to city.

Veteran actor Jung Suk Yong might be starring as a very long time good friend of Man Soo and Byung Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong and Park Hae Joon), a individuals’s consultant, and head of the village. His most notable works embody “The King and the Clown,” “Prepare to Busan,” and “Sign.”

Man Soo and Byung Soo’s little sister Kyung Eun might be performed by Lee Sang Hee, who has constructed a commendable filmography primarily based on her performing abilities developed throughout her time within the unbiased movie business. She has beforehand labored on items like “I Can Communicate,” “One other Youngster,” “Life,” and “Diary of a Prosecutor.”

Jeon Seok Ho will tackle the function of a authorities employee, Group Chief Baek. He’s recognized for his roles in “Kingdom,” “Incomplete Life,” and extra.

“Jung Household Cattle Ranch” is ready to showcase the proper concord amongst these gifted actors. What’s extra, the manufacturing workforce behind the film is Yong Film, who has beforehand produced “The Magnificence Inside,” “The Handmaiden,” and “Believer” with their uniquely sensuous storytelling and mise en scène.

This time, the workforce will inform the extraordinary story of two brothers which were elevating cattle for 30 years with out exchanging a single phrase. Filming started on January 22.

Within the meantime, watch Ong Seong Wu in his drama “More Than Mates” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)