Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Are Blissfully In Love In “Extra Than Buddies”

JTBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Buddies” shared a glimpse of the upcoming candy moments between Ong Seung Wu and Shin Ye Eun!

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Extra Than Buddies,” Lee Soo (performed by Ong Seong Wu) formally confessed to Kyung Woo Yeon (performed by Shin Ye Eun), and Kyung Woo Yeon lastly accepted his real emotions for her. They shared a kiss below the celebrities, and from that second on, the 2 went from being simply mates to candy lovers.

The latest stills give a peek at Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon’s romantic dates. They freely categorical their affection for one another, and neither of them can cease smiling.

Issues could appear excellent now that they’re lastly collectively, however surprising occasions are in retailer for these two. The manufacturing staff shared, “There shall be much-anticipated romance in episode 12. Simply by watching it, it is possible for you to to recharge your power and be crammed with a lot pleasure.”

Episode 12 of “Extra Than Buddies” will air on November 7 at 11 p.m. KST.

