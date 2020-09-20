Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Are Supported By A Loving Group Of Friends In “Extra Than Friends”

“Greater than Friends” has launched new teasers of the central group of mates within the drama!

“Greater than Friends” is an upcoming drama from JTBC about two shut mates who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a woman who offers up on her one-sided love for her finest good friend after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu stars as Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who instantly begins to see her in a brand new gentle.

Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo are a part of a close-knit group of mates which were bonding since highschool. This consists of Jin Sang Hyuk (Block B’s P.O), Kim Younger Hee (Ahn Eun Jin), Shin Hyun Jae (Choi Chan Ho), and Han Jin Joo (Baek Soo Min).

The brand new stills present the shut relationship between this group of mates, hanging out at Jin Sang Hyuk’s restaurant and taking selfies collectively. Amongst this group, Kyung Woo Yeon is especially shut with Kim Younger Hee and Han Jin Joo, who consolation her when she’s heartbroken due to her unrequited love. There’s additionally a shot of the three of them getting punished collectively once they have been in highschool.

A supply from the drama stated, “‘Greater than Friends’ reveals the real looking aspect of youth and brings a small fantasy about love and friendship to life. From the very first episode, the drama will present a timeless historical past of friendship and love. You’ll be able to’t assist however smile while you see this group of mates who’ve been shut for 10 years.”

“Greater than Friends” premieres on September 25 and might be accessible on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)