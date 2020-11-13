Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Come Across A Bump In Their Romance In “Extra Than Associates”

JTBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Associates” has launched new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

Beforehand on “Extra Than Associates,” Lee Soo (performed by Ong Seong Wu) and Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) opened their hearts to one another and at last turned a pair after years of unrequited love. Every thing appeared to be going wonderful till Lee Soo’s buddy Kwon Yoo Ra (performed by Bae Da Bin) abruptly confirmed up. Kyung Woo Yeon, who went to shock her boyfriend, witnessed their tight embrace, and she or he was much more bewildered as a result of Lee Soo accepted the hug with out hesitance.

The brand new stills trace that Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo might be experiencing a number of turbulences within the upcoming episode. In one photograph, Kwon Yoo Ra has an arm round Lee Soo, who thinks nothing of it, and Kyung Woo Yeon watches them with chilly eyes.

In one other photograph, Lee Soo visits Kyung Woo Yeon’s home and will get on his knees in entrance of her mother and father who gaze disdainfully at him. Kyung Woo Yeon seems to be simply as aggravated, and viewers are questioning if their relationship will have the ability to get again on the graceful course.

The drama’s manufacturing staff shared, “Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon will face one other disaster of their relationship. Please watch to see the alternatives they’ll make and what penalties they’ll result in.”

Episode 13 of “Extra Than Associates” will air on November 13 at 11 p.m. KST.

