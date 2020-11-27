Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Reconnect On A Camping Trip In “Extra Than Buddies”

JTBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Buddies” launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The romance drama is about two shut pals who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who abruptly begins seeing her in a unique mild after years of friendship. ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun takes the position of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon broke up after spending time aside to pursue their very own goals. Nonetheless, one 12 months later, Lee Soo paid a go to to Kyung Woo Yeon’s workshop, inflicting viewers to marvel how their story will finish.

The brand new stills preview a gathering between Lee Soo, Kyung Woo Yeon, and their group of pals, who all determine to make a journey collectively after not seeing one another for a very long time. Though the passage of time could have modified them, the group stays relaxed as they share comfy smiles. Jin Sang Hyuk (Block B’s P.O) and Han Jin Joo (Baek Soo Min) sweetly share bites of meals, whereas Shin Hyun Jae (Choi Chan Ho) and Kim Younger Hee (Ahn Eun Jin) sit down for a non-public dialog.

In one other nonetheless, Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon smile warmly at one another, hinting that issues may not be utterly over between them. Viewers are trying ahead to discovering out what new story awaits the buddies who’ve lastly reunited once more.

The ultimate two episodes of “Extra Than Buddies” are set to discover how youth develop and mature by experiencing love and farewells. The manufacturing workforce commented, “Preserve a watch out to see if Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon will stay as pals or if they’ll turn out to be a pair as soon as extra. Please sit up for the genuine power of youth exuded by Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Jun, P.O, Ahn Eun Jin, Choi Chan Ho, and Baek Soo Min.”

The subsequent episode of “Extra Than Buddies” airs on Friday at 11 p.m. KST.

Meet up with “Extra Than Buddies” on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)