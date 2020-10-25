Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Share Somber Moment In The Rain In “Extra Than Buddies”

JTBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Buddies” has shared a glimpse of what’s going to occur within the upcoming episode.

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Extra Than Buddies,” Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu) began to fall tougher for his longtime buddy Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun). Witnessing Kyung Woo Yeon and On Jun Soo (ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun) collectively broke his coronary heart, and he tried his greatest to surrender on her, however in the long run, his emotions for her simply deepened.

Lee Soo bought the prospect to watch a film with Kyung Woo Yeon alone, however On Jun Soo belatedly appeared on the movie show. Lee Soo determined to depart them alone, however Shin Ye Eun felt sorry for him and stopped him from leaving. They ducked right into a sticker picture sales space to cover from On Jun Soo, and Lee Soo couldn’t cease himself from confessing he favored her.

In newly launched stills, Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon are standing within the rain. He gazes at her with longing, as if he’s determined for her to know his emotions, and he or she stares again with a confused expression. Her eyes begin to tear up, and he reaches out to her. Viewers are wanting ahead to discovering out how Kyung Woo Yeon will reply to Lee Soo’s sudden change of coronary heart.

The subsequent episode of “Extra Than Buddies” will air on October 24 at 11 p.m. KST.

