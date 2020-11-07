Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Venture Into Romance In “Extra Than Mates”

Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun’s friendship will blossom into one thing extra within the upcoming episode of “Extra Than Mates”!

Beforehand, Lee Soo (performed by Ong Seong Wu) and Kyung Woo Yeon (performed by Shin Ye Eun) bumped into one another at a restaurant. Lee Soo, who was along with his dad and mom, launched her as “the girl he likes,” however he grew flustered when she met up with On Jun Soo (performed by ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun). Kyung Woo Yeon was additionally stunned as a result of she hadn’t deliberate to fulfill up with On Jun Soo. She tried to clarify the reality to Lee Soo, however he snapped at her for taking part in along with his emotions. Kyung Woo Yeon tried to go away Lee Soo for good, however he held her again to be able to resolve their misunderstandings.

On November 6, the drama launched a sneak peek of their romantic moments on the seaside. Lee Soo resolves to be ahead together with her, and he brazenly expresses his emotions for her. In one photograph, he fingers her a bouquet of flowers, and in one other image, he leans in opposition to her whereas clutching onto her hand. The drama additionally hinted that they could share a romantic kiss, which is able to additional blur the road between friendship and love.

The following episode of “Extra Than Mates” will air on November 6 at 11 p.m. KST.

