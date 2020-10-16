Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun’s Relationship Begins To Change In “Extra Than Mates”

Prepare for the tables to activate JTBC’s “Extra Than Mates”!

Spoilers

In earlier episodes of “Extra Than Mates,” Kyung Woo Yeon (performed by Shin Ye Eun) determined to surrender on her longtime one-sided love for her buddy Lee Soo (performed by Ong Seong Wu) after they bumped into one another on Jeju Island years after graduating highschool.

When the pair unexpectedly wound up working collectively as enterprise companions, Kyung Woo Yeon drew a agency line between them as she made up her thoughts to not fall for him once more—a lot to Lee Soo’s displeasure. Their relationship turned much more sophisticated because the good-looking and charming On Jun Soo (performed by ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun) entered the image, with On Jun Soo’s romantic curiosity in Kyung Woo Yeon making Lee Soo jealous.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kyung Woo Yeon unintentionally makes Lee Soo’s coronary heart skip a beat whereas working collectively on a photograph shoot. When she by chance journeys and falls into his arms, Lee Soo catches her and holds her tight—and within the course of, he finds himself experiencing emotions that he hasn’t felt earlier than.

The producers of “Extra Than Mates” teased that viewers might stay up for adjustments within the drama’s love triangle, commenting, “Ranging from Episode 5 and 6, which air this week, there shall be essential adjustments within the relationships between Lee Soo, Kyung Woo Yeon, and On Jun Soo. Lee Soo has belatedly acknowledged his personal emotions, of which he hadn’t beforehand been conscious, and each he and On Jun Soo will decide up the tempo as they pursue Kyung Woo Yeon.”

They added, “The important thing level within the adjustments to their relationships shall be timing. Whereas watching the ill-fated timing of those three hearts, that are all transferring at completely different speeds, viewers will discover themselves rising invested of their romance.”

The following episode of “Extra Than Mates” will air on October 16 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

