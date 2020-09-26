Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun’s Relationship Undergoes A Shift On Jeju Island In “Extra Than Associates”

JTBC’s new drama “Extra Than Associates” has launched new stills of Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun forward of its upcoming second episode.

“Extra Than Associates” is about two associates who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun performs Kyung Woo Yeon, a lady who offers up on her one-sided love for her finest pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who immediately begins to see her in a brand new mild.

Spoilers

The primary episode captured hearts with the story of Kyung Woo Yeon’s one-sided crush, ranging from their time collectively in highschool. After the 2 turned shut associates, Kyung Woo Yeon acquired up the braveness to admit her emotions for him. However he turned her down, saying he simply needed to be associates, and left to review overseas in America. Years later, Lee Soo reappeared in entrance of her like a dream.

In the stills for the upcoming episode, Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo reunite on Jeju Island. It’s clear that their relationship has undergone a shift from their carefree highschool days, as the 2 sneak glances at one another when the opposite isn’t trying. Though Lee Soo turned her confession down, he appears to be like at her with an ambiguous expression in his eyes, whereas Kyung Woo Yeon controls her emotions and holds her hand out for a cool handshake.

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “Kyun Woo Yeon and Lee Soo, who’ve handed by their awkward and heart-pounding highschool days and have reunited as adults, will bear a change. There will probably be a decisive incident that modifications the circulation of their relationship. Please keep tuned to see if Kyung Woo Yeon can escape the ‘curse’ of one-sided love.”

This episode of “Extra Than Associates” will air on September 26 at 11 p.m. KST.

