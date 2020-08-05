Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun’s Upcoming Romance Drama Shares Closer Look At Characters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Probabilities of Going from Pals to Lovers” (literal title) has revealed its finalized forged lineup!

“Probabilities of Going from Pals to Lovers” would be the romance story of two buddies who fall in unrequited love with one another throughout 10 years. It will likely be a narrative of a lady who hides her true feelings after being in love for therefore lengthy and a man who lastly realizes how he really feels. PD (producing director) Choi Sung Beom of “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence” and rookie screenwriter Jo Seung Hee will probably be working collectively to convey the drama to life.

Ong Seong Wu will play the photographer Lee Soo, whose skills and engaging look make him the focal point wherever he goes. He’s additionally clearly conscious of his personal charms and is the king of self love.

Shin Ye Eun’s character Kyung Woo Yeon is a calligraphist who sees issues by to the top when she units her thoughts on one thing. That could be why she’s been in love with Lee Soo for the previous 10 years since she was 18 years outdated. Someday, one thing occurs and adjustments her cursed one-sided love.

Kim Dong Jun will tackle the position of On Jun Su, a person who enters Kyung Woo Yeon’s life like they had been fated to satisfy. He has every thing anybody might ever need, from the wealth and appears to the type persona. He had closed off his coronary heart after a painful expertise along with his past love, however he finds love as soon as extra when he meets Kyung Woo Yeon. On Jun Su will convey pleasure to the drama along with his daring makes an attempt to win Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

Block B’s P.O will probably be Jin Sang Hyuk, a passionate younger man who runs a bar referred to as Tonight. Even when others hassle him, he laughs it off and strikes on with a constructive mindset. Although he could seem infantile at instances, his loyalty and love for his buddies is unparalleled.

Ahn Eun Jin will play the realist Kim Younger Hee who strikes these round her with info which are painful however nonetheless true. Her shoulders are all the time heavy with the burden of her tasks, and her dream is to dwell an atypical life. Her boyfriend of 10 years, Shin Hyun Jae, will probably be performed by Choi Chan Ho. Shin Hyun Jae is an ethics instructor from a household of educators, and life revolves round his girlfriend Kim Younger Hee.

Baek Soo Min will probably be prosecutor Han Jin Joo, who’s Kyung Woo Yeon’s greatest good friend. She’s extremely smart and may clear up virtually any downside she’s given, with one exception – relationship. Unable to search out her excellent match, she makes a behavior of getting drinks at Tonight.

The manufacturing staff of “Probabilities of Going from Pals to Lovers” shared, “We’ve gathered younger actors who’re the right match for his or her roles in a single place. You possibly can stay up for their youthful synergy, which shines brighter after they’re all collectively. The various tales of the youth who’re awkward in love however very candid will probably be portrayed in a enjoyable approach.”

The drama is about to premiere in September.

