Ong Seong Wu + Baek Ji Young To Collaborate On New Duet Song

Ong Seong Wu and Baek Ji Young shall be becoming a member of forces for an thrilling new collaboration!

On Might 4, Baek Ji Young’s company Tri-Us Leisure introduced that the veteran singer had teamed up with Ong Seong Wu on an upcoming duet.

The company said, “Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu shall be releasing the duet tune ‘Any Phrases’ [literal translation] on Might 12 at 6 p.m. The tune’s real looking lyrics and the sad expressiveness of the 2 singers will make it particularly relatable to most of the people.”

Whereas Baek Ji Young is known for her many hit collaborations with different singers, together with the enduring “My Ear’s Sweet” and “Garosugil at Daybreak,” the upcoming tune will mark Ong Seong Wu’s very first duet.

Forward of the tune’s official launch on Might 12, Ong Seong Wu and Baek Ji Young will give followers a sneak peek of the monitor by means of footage from the recording studio on Might 5 at 6 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for this new collaboration between Ong Seong Wu and Baek Ji Young? Share your ideas with us under, and keep tuned for updates!

