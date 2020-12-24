Ong Seong Wu Comments On His Aspirations, Upcoming Film Debut, And More

Ong Seong Wu graced the most recent challenge of GQ Korea with a sentimental picture shoot!

The actor in him shined via the minimalistic styling, emphasised by his deep gazes and alluring facial expressions.

Within the interview that adopted, Ong Seong Wu said that he aspires to be an actor that makes use of his face to create a narrative and minute modifications in his facial expressions to ship feelings. He as soon as heard that his face incorporates numerous auras—from one in every of simplicity to one in every of reserve, and even one in every of austerity when with a clean face. He was glad to listen to this remark as a result of it was what he hoped for others to note.

Ong Seong Wu is at the moment preparing for the premiere of “Life is Lovely,” a musical movie wherein he shall be making his massive display debut. Concerning the movie, he commented, “Music is a vital medium for me in that it jogs my memory of previous moments. The film options a number of songs which have been round for a very long time and characterize the lives of many. I recognize the truth that all of them mesh collectively on this one movie.”

Moreover, Ong Seong Wu revealed that he used his dancing expertise to his benefit whereas filming the film. He added that only one or two years prior, he would have by no means thought that he can be placing his expertise to make use of by singing and dancing for a film.

Watch Ong Seong Wu with Shin Ye Eun in “More Than Buddies” beneath:

