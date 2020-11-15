Ong Seong Wu In Talks To Star In New Film Alongside Park Hae Joon And Ryu Seung Ryong

Ong Seong Wu could also be reuniting with Ryu Seung Ryong in a brand new film!

On November 13, Korean information outlet Sports activities Chosun reported that based on a number of business insiders, Ong Seong Wu had been solid within the upcoming movie “Jung Household Cattle Ranch” (literal translation).

Nevertheless, Ong Seong Wu’s company Fantagio has since clarified that his casting isn’t but in stone. A consultant of the company formally acknowledged, “[Ong Seong Wu] is at present in talks to seem in ‘Jung Household Cattle Ranch,’ with a good outlook.”

“Jung Household Cattle Ranch” will inform the story of two brothers who increase cattle collectively, and “The World of the Married” star Park Hae Joon and veteran actor Ryu Seung Ryong have already been confirmed to star within the movie. The film can be helmed by Kim Ji Hyun, the director of the 2015 drama “Splash Splash Love.”

Ought to Ong Seong Wu be a part of the solid of “Jung Household Cattle Ranch,” it could mark his second time performing along with Ryu Seung Ryong, with whom he may also be starring within the upcoming movie “Life Is Lovely” (which is due out in December).

Are you excited to probably see Ong Seong Wu on this new movie?

