Ong Seong Wu Joins Yoo Ah In In Talks For New Crime Action Film

Ong Seong Wu could also be starring in an thrilling new film!

On February 27, Fantagio formally introduced, “Ong Seong Wu has obtained a casting provide for ‘The Seoul Sting’ [working title]. He’s presently in talks for the film with a positive outlook.”

“The Seoul Sting” is described as a criminal offense motion movie set towards the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Helmed by Moon Hyun Sung, the director of the movies “As One” and “The King’s Case Word,” the heist film will inform the story of an unimaginably grandiose plot for a slush fund theft. Yoo Ah In was beforehand confirmed to be in talks for the movie again in December.

In the meantime, Ong Seong Wu is presently gearing as much as make his silver-screen debut within the upcoming musical movie “Life Is Stunning.” He’s additionally within the midst of filming the comedy film “Jung Household Cattle Ranch” (literal translation).

