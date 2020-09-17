Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, And Kim Dong Jun Are Entangled In A Love Triangle In “Extra Than Mates”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Extra Than Mates” has unveiled an intriguing new poster of its three leads!

“Extra Than Mates” is a brand new romance drama about two shut pals who each fall in unrequited love with each other over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun will star as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu will play photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who all of a sudden begins seeing her in a distinct gentle after years of friendship.

On prime of their catastrophic lack of timing, Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo’s seemingly not possible romance faces one other impediment: the charming and assertive On Jun Soo (performed by ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun), who adjustments every part as soon as he enters the image. On Jun Soo isn’t afraid to specific his emotions, and he sweeps Kyung Woo Yeon off her toes by saving her from a sticky scenario and providing her a uncommon enterprise alternative.

The newly launched poster highlights the tense love triangle between the three characters. Lee Soo stands alone, wistfully staring off into the gap together with his earphones in. Though Kyung Woo Yeon stands along with On Jun Soo, who thoughtfully protects her from the rain with an umbrella, she is unable to cease herself from trying again at Lee Soo with a barely melancholy look in her eyes. With all three characters going through completely different instructions, the poster raises the query of which “Soo” (Lee Soo or On Jun Soo) will finally maintain the important thing to Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

The producers of “Extra Than Mates” praised every of the three actors, commenting, “Ong Seong Wu’s allure lies within the distinction between his chilly picture and his heat, light method of talking. Along with his sorrowful gaze, he’s an actor well-suited to the function of Soo, who has many emotional scars. He has that past love vibe, and his pictures interest and occasional mischievous facet made him excellent for the character.”

“Shin Ye Eun is just Kyung Woo Yeon herself,” they continued. “She appears pure and clear, however she additionally is aware of how you can painting depth of emotion, and he or she is aware of how you can steadiness that deep emotion with lovability. She did an awesome job portraying Woo Yeon, who has a variety of emotion.”

Lastly, the producers remarked, “Kim Dong Jun is an actor whose eyes convey sincerity. He actually resembles Jun Soo, who was innocently wounded by his past love and later pursues Woo Yeon with full sincerity.”

“Extra Than Mates” premieres on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama under!

