Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, And Kim Dong Jun’s Love Triangle Heats Up On “Extra Than Associates”

JTBC’s “Extra Than Associates” has shared a glimpse of the rising pressure between Ong Seong Wu and Kim Dong Jun over Shin Ye Eun!

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Extra Than Associates,” Lee Soo (performed by Ong Seong Wu) lastly realized that what he felt for his good friend Kyung Woo Yeon (performed by Shin Ye Eun), whom he had beforehand rejected, was truly love. Nevertheless, on his option to confess his emotions to her, he obtained right into a automobile accident and missed his probability to win her again. In the long run, attributable to their ill-fated timing, Kyung Woo Yeon wound up opening her coronary heart to the sort and affected person On Jun Soo (performed by ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun) as an alternative.

On account of their unlucky lack of timing, Lee Soo will start to get a style of his personal medication: as he watches Kyung Woo Yeon and On Jun Soo collectively, he lastly experiences the painful one-sided love that Kyung Woo Yeon beforehand felt for him for years.

On October 23, the drama launched a sneak peek of the one-year anniversary social gathering for Jin Sang Hyuk (performed by Block B’s P.O)’s bar Tonight. Amidst the loud and boisterous social gathering, Lee Soo is unable to cover his despair as he gazes forlornly at Kyung Woo Yeon and On Jun Soo, who introduces himself as her boyfriend. In one other photograph, sparks fly as Lee Soo glares daggers at his romantic rival, who stares proper again at him with chilly eyes.

The producers of “Extra Than Associates” commented, “As he begins experiencing one-sided love, Lee Soo will do the very same issues and say the very same phrases that Kyung Woo Yeon did previously. The reversal of their relationship and the face-off scenes [in the upcoming episode] will present a brand new and recent type of leisure.”

In the meantime, Jin Sang Hyuk and Han Jin Joo (performed by Baek Soo Min) present comedian aid with their standard bickering on the social gathering, and drunk couple Kim Younger Hee (performed by Ahn Eun Jin) and Shin Hyun Jae (performed by Choi Chan Ho) are misplaced in their very own world as they pour one another pictures.

The following episode of “Extra Than Associates” will air on October 23 at 11 p.m. KST.

Who’re you rooting for on this love triangle? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

When you wait, atone for the drama with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)