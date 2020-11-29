Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, And More Smile Blissfully For Wedding Photos In “More Than Pals”

“More Than Pals” shared a sneak peek at tonight’s grand finale!

The romance drama is about two shut pals who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man good friend after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who abruptly begins seeing her in a distinct gentle after years of friendship. ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun takes the function of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of “More Than Pals,” Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon had a falling out. Lee Soo, who returned to Korea, tried to get again with Kyung Woo Yeon, however she already gave up on love. He requested her for in the future collectively, and so they hung out confessing their innermost emotions to one another. Finally, she pushed him away as a result of she didn’t need to expertise one other heartbreak.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s final episode, Lee Soo, Jin Sang Hyuk (Block B’s P.O), Shin Hyun Jae (Choi Chan Ho), Kyung Woo Yeon, Han Jin Joo (Baek Soo Min), and Kim Younger Hee (Ahn Eun Jin) pose for photos in entrance of a brick constructing. The three male characters look dashing in smooth tuxedos, and the three feminine characters smile brightly of their attractive white clothes.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “We hope this story of youth has made you snort, not less than for some time. Please watch till the tip to see if Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon will be capable to reconcile and what is going to occur to Jin Sang Hyuk, Han Jin Joo, Shin Hyun Jae, and Kim Younger Hee in the long run.”

The ultimate episode of “More Than Pals” will air on November 28 at 11 p.m. KST.

