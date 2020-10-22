Ong Seong Wu Shows His Change In Feelings For Shin Ye Eun In “Extra Than Buddies”

JTBC has shared a brand new have a look at Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun in “Extra Than Buddies”!

The drama is about two shut buddies who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man good friend after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who abruptly begins seeing her in a distinct mild after years of friendship. ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun takes on the position of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

In the earlier episodes, Lee Soo realized his love for Kyung Woo Yeon. Whereas he was on his approach to confess his emotions to her, Lee Soo obtained right into a automotive accident. In the meantime, Kyung Woo Yeon left to fulfill Lee Soo, however the timing didn’t work out. Feeling damage, Kyung Woo Yeon ultimately turned to On Jun Soo, who had waited for her and gave her a hug, whereas Lee Soo painfully regarded on on the two.

In newly launched stills, Lee Soo, who has simply acknowledged his emotions for Kyung Woo Yeon, gazes at her though she’s been opening as much as another person. Kyung Woo Yeon appears to have modified up her look, sporting earrings that she used to dislike and styling her hair in a different way.

Lee Soo nonetheless sticks by Kyung Woo Yeon’s aspect, and he seems to assist maintain Kyung Woo Yeon’s heel, clearly exhibiting his altering emotions towards her. He additionally places his fingers over her ears so she isn’t frightened by the loud noises within the background. Nonetheless, Kyung Woo Yeon doesn’t discover that Lee Soo likes her, and viewers are curious whether or not the 2 can get on the identical web page.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “In the seventh and eighth episodes, Lee Soo, who has fully given his coronary heart to Kyung Woo Yeon, might be remodeling. As Lee Soo regrets his previous, he’ll be creating heart-fluttering moments which can be completely different from these in different romances.”

“Extra Than Buddies” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

