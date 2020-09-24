ONGC oil plant caught fire, many fire engines reached the spot

new Delhi: A case of severe fire has come to light in Gujarat. Here a huge fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation plant located in Surat. Many fire engines have reached the spot after receiving the information of the incident and the work of extinguishing the fire is going on. Let us know that more information is being awaited in this regard. Also Read – Heavy fire in California forests, burns 3.4 million acres

A video of this has been shared. Seeing this video, it is understood that this plant of ONGC is situated on the banks of the river. Please tell that the fire is very fierce. Because the video is made from the other end of the river. Although this fire was started in the night, but firefighters still have to work hard to extinguish the fire.