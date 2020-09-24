ONGC’s Hazira plant caught fire, no casualties

In Gujarat’s Surat district, a massive fire at the Hazira Gas Processing Plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the early hours after three explosions has been contained. There have been no casualties in this incident. An official gave this information. Eyewitnesses said that the fire was horrific and was visible from several kilometers away. Some people also shared videos of explosions and fire on social media. Also Read – Huge fire in ONGC oil plant, many fire engines reached the spot

Surat District Magistrate Dhawal Patel said that the fire broke out in the gas terminal of the plant after three loud explosions at 3.30 am. He said that the pressure of compressed gas was reduced to overcome the fire.

Patel said that five fire engines from ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units reached the spot and the fire was controlled. He told that the gas terminal in which the fire was closed has been closed and the plant is safe.

He informed that after controlling the temperature of the fire, the cause of the fire will be investigated. He said that it has not affected other industries in the area.

The district administration has not confirmed the reports that it is said that the fire started due to bursting of Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline. ONGC tweeted that there was a fire in the Hazira Gas Processing Plant. He said, “The fire has been overcome. No person has been a casualty. “

ONGC tweeted another, “The fire has been extinguished.” Efforts are on to restore normal operations as soon as possible. “