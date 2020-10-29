Onion Price Updates: Onion prices to fall soon, government will release one lakh tonne buffer stock to stop prices

Indore: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday night that different steps are being taken, including the issuance of buffer stock of one lakh tonnes, to get rid of the onion inflation. Tomar told reporters after attending an election meeting in Dharampuri town, about 20 km from Indore city, “The issue of onion prices is under the cognizance of the government.” A buffer stock of one lakh tonnes of onion present with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) is being released. ” He said, “We have already banned the export of onion from the country ahead of time, while the import avenues have been opened.” Also Read – Nafed’s big disclosure, government onion stock is ending, buffer stock is left for only one week, and prices will go up!

Tomar said that the Congress is opposing the new agricultural laws of the central government while doing "double-party politics". He said, "Congress had said in its manifesto during the last Lok Sabha elections of 2019 that it would free trade in the country from shackles, promote inter-state trade, abolish Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), contract farming Will encourage and abolish the essential commodities act. "

The Agriculture Minister said, "Congress could not do this work because it lives under pressure from brokers and middlemen. But the central government led by BJP showed new laws for agricultural reforms. That is why the Congress is having a stomach ache now. " He said on a question, "When the new agricultural laws of the Punjab government come to us, we will study them closely and take necessary steps in the interest of the farmers."

Tomar had reached Dharampuri to address an election meeting in favor of BJP candidate and former state water resources minister Tulsiram Silavat from Saver assembly constituency in his home state of Madhya Pradesh. In the state, by-elections are to be held on November 3 in 28 assembly seats including Saver.

During the election campaign, the Minister of Agriculture retorted on the use of words like “item” and “traitor” by BJP leaders for BJP leaders and said, “The empty mind is the house of the devil. If the Congressmen have a blank mind, then they discuss this kind of evil. This is spoiling the image of Congress in the public. “

He said, “After the last Lok Sabha elections, there was not even enough of the Congress to become the leader of the opposition in Parliament. Now the Congress ship is sinking in Madhya Pradesh too. Many Congress leaders are leaving this party and joining BJP. ”

On senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of lying, Tomar said, “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi if his entire family has spoken a lot of truth in his history, tell me.”