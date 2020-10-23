Onion Stealing News: Two arrested for onion theft, here’s the case

Two held for stealing 550 kgs onion: Onion inflation in the country is not hidden from anyone. The price of onion of good quality is between 80 and 100 rupees per kg. It is natural for everyone to keep an eye on such an expensive vegetable. That is why now cases of theft and robbery of onions are also coming to the fore. Also Read – Everyone is worried due to onion inflation, but new goods have arrived in the world of Mimes, Memes will be seen

A similar case has emerged from Pune in Maharashtra. In Pune, the police have arrested two people for stealing 550 kg of onions. The accused stole onions from Mauje Devjali village in Pune.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sanjay Paradhi and Popat Kale. A case has been registered in Pune's Narayan village police station. Police has registered a case under various sections.

Significantly, despite the good onion cultivation in Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, onion itself is around Rs 100 a kg in Pune. Due to the heavy rains in the past, onions have been damaged in large quantities. Farmers have also suffered a lot due to this.