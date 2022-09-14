Online artist communities are banning the posting of AI-generated images. DeviantArt has not yet taken a position

In the last weeks, The Internet has witnessed an avalanche of images generated by artificial intelligence: Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, Midjourney… the recently created Lexica search engine, which only works with images generated with Stable Diffusion, already indexes more than 10 million images.

However, not all Internet users are happy with this turn of events: if recently the controversy revolved around AI images that were submitted to art contests (and won them), now what is up for debate is their mere participation in online communities of graphic artists…

… platforms that in recent days have begun to veto the publication of images generated by AI, such as response to the outrage of the majority of its users at the aforementioned avalanche of ‘works without any artistic merit’.

Thus, sites like Newgrounds, Inkblot Art or Fur Affinity have officially modified their content policies to prohibit the dissemination of any image not created directly by humans.

For example, the usage guidelines for Newgrounds collect the following:

“We want to keep the focus on art made by people and not have the Art Portal inundated with computer generated art.”

… although, yes, they contemplate slight exceptions:

“There are cases in which resorting to AI can be acceptable, such as character-centric images where only the background is generated by an AI. In these cases, keep in mind that you should warn about any elements in which AI has been used, so that it is clear to users and moderators.”

Although some artists have enthusiastically joined the new fashion, most fear that the avalanche of these images generated in seconds will reduce the visibility of those that involve weeks of work

Let’s add to that InkBlotan online art community that has just entered open beta after being founded in 2021, already bans NFT images and is working to adopt a “no tolerance policy” against art based on artificial intelligence.

Fur Affinityon the other hand, states that

“Content created using artificial intelligence is not allowed on Fur Affinity. AI and machine learning applications (DALL-E, Craiyon) draw on the work of other artists to create content: the content they generate can reference hundreds, even thousands, of works by other artists to create derivative images. Our goal is to support artists and their content. We don’t think it’s in our community’s best interest to allow AI-generated content on the web.”

This is not the first time they have taken measures like this, but, Until now, bans have always been directed against certain platforms based on AI, and not against all of them in general; Thus, Newgrounds banned images created through Artbreeder in 2021, and Fur Affinity last July vetoed a ‘furry’ porn generator that had been uploading an image to its website every 40 seconds before its ban.

And what about DeviantArt?

Nevertheless, the most popular platform among online artists, DeviantArt, has not yet taken a stand in this regard, and continues to allow the publication of images from AI-based generators.

However, on their forums, one of the hottest discussion threads at the moment is full of users demanding DeviantArt makers to “combat” these kinds of images, either by segregating them into a special category, or by completely excluding them from the web. On Twitter there are also those who denounce the avalanche of ‘artificial’ images among the latest uploads to the platform:

