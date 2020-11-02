Entertainment

Online booking of high security number plates on vehicles started in Delhi, target of 3000 by Diwali

November 2, 2020
1 Min Read

High Security Number Plates: Online booking of high security number plates and colored stickers for vehicles has resumed in parts of East and West Delhi. These number plates will be delivered to the customers’ home. This information has been given by an officer associated with the case. Also Read – Delhi government’s big decision, from November 1, passengers can travel on all the seats of buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot says that last month, instructions were issued to the authorities to stop online booking. Earlier, he had received complaints from vehicle owners about the delay and various difficulties in the registration portal. Also Read – Maharashtra government will run 1000 additional buses without hassle on Diwali

According to media reports, an official said that this time a better start has been made. No complaints of any kind have been received so far. A target of around 3000 bookings has been set till Diwali. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Crackers: A unique survey on firecrackers, shocking revelations

