Online Classes for Pre-primary to Second Class: In this state online classes will be started for pre-primary, first and second class

Mumbai In view of Kovid-19, the Maharashtra government has allowed 30-minute online classes for pre-primary, first and second classes five days a week. The government had decided to start online classes from June 15 last month, but then students of pre-primary, first and second classes were excluded from it.

On Wednesday, the government issued an order saying that from now on schools have been asked to conduct online classes for students from pre-primary to 12th standard. He said that pre-primary classes will be held for 30 minutes daily from Monday to Friday. In this, the teacher will interact with the parents of the students and will tell them about the course.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that there will be two sessions of 30 minutes total for the students of first and second grade. There will be two sessions of 45 minutes daily for students of third to eighth grade. At the same time, four sessions of 45 minutes will be organized for classes 9th to 12th.