Online classes will be started soon in UP universities, learn admission and complete information about examinations

Lucknow: Universities that have been closed due to the Corona epidemic for a long time have now started opening. In this episode, guidelines have been issued to open all the state universities of UP. According to these guidelines, the new session of the university will begin in October 2020. At the same time, new session examinations will be held in the month of November and between March and April.

Please tell that from October 1, the class of undergraduate classes will start. At the same time, the first year postgraduate classes will start from 1 November. It has been ordered that the admission process of first year undergraduate students should be completed by 15 September 2020. At the same time, all the admission process should be completed by 31 October 2020.

Uttar Pradesh govt issues guidelines regarding beginning of next academic session in state universities, classes of graduation first year to start from October 1 and classes of post graduation first year to start from November 1.

Please tell that all classes will be online. Along with this, preparations are also being made by teachers. Please tell that the universities and schools of the country were closed after the lockdown. Although online classes were conducted in schools, but now they are also closed.