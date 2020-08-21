Online education of 10th and 12th class students of UP board on these 2 channels

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to resort to Doordarshan for online education of 10th and 12th standard students of the UP board with a view to regularizing the session till the opening of the schools in the state. Also read – CBSE 10th-12th compartment exam next month, learn details on these links of CBSE

According to a letter sent by Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla to the Secretary of the Secondary Education Council, Swayambhara channel-22 by the state government made educational videos on courses of classes 10 and 12 from July 1, 2020 to regularize the academic session 2020-21. Are being broadcasted on.

However, students of far-flung and rural areas of the state are not getting the benefit of educational videos due to the Swayamprabha channel being available only on DTH, Dish TV and Jio TV app. Therefore, it has been decided to conduct online reading of classes 10 and 12 for board exams on Doordarshan.

According to the letter, the secondary schools will be operated as virtual schools, under which the broadcast and online study of academic videos will be ensured in the class wise and subject wise as per the pre-determined time table. The educational video for online reading of classes 9 and 11 will be broadcast on Swayambha Channel-22, run by the Government of India.

It said that the educational videos aired on Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh and Swayambha Channel-22 will also be uploaded on the YouTube channel of the Department of Secondary Education so that students, who are unable to watch the videos aired on Doordarshan and Swayambha channels for any reason, online on YouTube Study and take advantage of it.

For effective operation of online education system, training of officers, principals and teachers will be ensured through webinars and online tutorials etc.