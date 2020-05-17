Online Free Stream for Michael Jordan Doc – Variety

Since its premiere 4 weeks in the past, ESPN’s “The Final Dance” has captured the eye of basketball followers throughout the nation as they search content material throughout a time when skilled sports activities have floor to a halt. The 10-part documentary following NBA legend Michael Jordan and six-time champions the Chicago Bulls will air its closing two elements this Sunday on ESPN.

The documentary weaves collectively archival footage from the 1997-98 NBA season and interviews with Jordan himself, Bulls proprietor Jerry Reinsdorf, head coach Phil Jackson and different main NBA figures.

Although “The Final Dance” was initially scheduled to debut in June across the time of the NBA Finals, shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic led ESPN to maneuver up the documentary’s premiere. Two new episodes have aired every Sunday since its launch on April 19, constructing extra buzz and constructive phrase of mouth over the previous month.

“The Final Dance” will air on ESPN. Episode 9 will air at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) and episode 10 will instantly comply with at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). It’s accessible to stream on Netflix internationally.

Each episode can even grow to be accessible to look at on ESPN.com and the ESPN app, although a log-in by way of a cable supplier is required. Moreover, the docuseries will likely be accessible by way of dwell TV streaming providers, corresponding to YouTube TV, Hulu With Dwell TV, AT&T TV Now and Sling TV. All the above providers supply free trials and can be found to make use of by way of good TVs, online game consoles, Roku, Fireplace TV and different gadgets.