Online Music Retailer Bandcamp Is Waiving Its Share of Sales Today – 100% Goes to Musicians

UPDATE: Bandcamp’s servers are working extra slowly than common due to excessive quantity, a Tweet from the corporate despatched Friday morning reads: “Please be affected person with us as we speak as there could also be slowness and availability points on the location. We’re engaged on them. Hold supporting artists!”

Because the coronavirus has devastated the live-music trade, many have requested the very best methods to help musicians who abruptly and abruptly misplaced their predominant type of earnings. The standard reply is “purchase an album or merch” — after which Amazon stopped accepting incoming shipments of non-essential merchandise (which clearly don’t embody vinyl or CDs).

However as we speak, on-line retailer Bandcamp is graciously waiving its charges, permitting 100% of all gross sales to go to musicians. It’s an admirable transfer for an organization that’s itself impartial and it sure to take a giant hit from this self-sacrificing act.

If there’s a time to purchase music, it’s as we speak. A hyperlink to the location is right here, and a letter from cofounder and CEO Ethan Diamond is under.

(See a full listing of labels and artists providing donations, unique merch, reductions and extra for as we speak’s fundraiser.)

The Covid-19 pandemic is in full drive, and artists have been hit particularly laborious as excursions and exhibits are being canceled for the foreseeable future. With such a serious income stream drying up virtually fully, discovering methods to proceed supporting artists within the coming months is now an pressing precedence for anybody who cares about music and the artists who create it. The excellent news is that we’re already seeing many followers going above and past to help artists throughout Bandcamp.

To lift much more consciousness across the pandemic’s impression on musicians in every single place, we’re waiving our income share on gross sales as we speak (Friday, March 20th, from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp group to put a lot wanted cash instantly into artists’ pockets.

For a lot of artists, a single day of boosted gross sales can imply the distinction between having the ability to pay lease or not. Nonetheless, we contemplate this simply a place to begin. Musicians will proceed to really feel the results of misplaced touring earnings for a lot of months to come, so we’re additionally sharing some concepts under on how followers can help the artists they love and the way artists can provide followers new, inventive methods to present help.

It could sound easy, however the easiest way to assist artists is along with your direct monetary help, and we hope you’ll be a part of us each as we speak and thru the approaching months as we work to help artists on this difficult time.

Ethan Diamond

Co-Founder & CEO

Bandcamp