Online news portal and OTT platform will come under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

new Delhi: The central government decided to bring all OTT platforms, including Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime, to all online platforms that provide news and current affairs information under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, empowering it to regulate policies and regulations for the digital space. Has been handed over.

Until then, there was no law or autonomous authority for the regulation of digital content in the country. But now all OTT platforms, including digital news website, will come under the purview of government rules and regulations.

The notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday night and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind has come into force with immediate effect. The notification states that this has been done by amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, using the powers conferred under clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution.

With this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has got the authority to regulate policies related to news, audio-visual programs and films available on online platforms. Under this, foreign OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Sonilive, a digital news website developed in the country will also come. Under this, websites such as The Wire and Scroll will also come, which are often criticized by the government.

Experts associated with media say that digital media in the country is already regulated by the Information and Technology Act and other laws, under the framework of the Constitution. However, journalists, writers associated with the digital platform, directors and those providing material on OTT expressed disappointment over the notification saying that it is not yet clear what the regulation of the ministry will be like.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that he will elaborate in this regard on Thursday. He was asked a question in this regard during a press conference held to inform the decisions of the cabinet on Wednesday.

Let me tell you that about a month before this decision of the government, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Government for a reply on a PIL, which requested the regulation of OTT platform by an autonomous authority.

The notification states, “This manual will be called the Government of India (Allocation of Work) 357th Amendment Rules, 2020. These will come into force with immediate effect. ” The notification states, “The following sub-titles and entries should be added after entry 22 under the Information and Broadcasting Title in the Second Schedule to the Government of India Work Allocation Rules, 1961. These are 5 A. Digital / online media. 22 A. Film and audio-visual programs available by online content providers. 22 b. News and current affairs related content on online platforms. “

Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Player, said that he is hopeful of working with the ministry to implement the efforts towards self-regulation. Bedi said, “Like responsible content creators, we want this step not only to take cognizance of the nature of the content being broadcast, but also to ensure that we can protect creativity in this fast growing field.”

When contacted, many other OTT platforms have refused to comment in this regard, but the filmmakers and writers openly expressed their opinion. Writers and directors say that the decision to bring the OTT (over the top) platform under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting could harm Indian content creators globally, and that could lead to creative and personal growth of producers and even viewers Freedom may be affected.

Hansal Mehta, Reema Kagti etc., who created content for OTT platform, gave their views. Kagti, who worked with Zoya Akhtar and Alankrita Srivastava on Amazon Prime Video’s show ‘Made in Heaven’, says, “It will prove harmful to Indian content creators in a global stage rivalry … I know its legal implications Is not. It is too early to talk about it now. We should wait and hope that whatever guidelines or policy is coming, things will be clear. ” He said, “However, nothing has been said about the sensor so far, only it has been said that it is coming under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.” He also said that despite getting an ‘A’ (adult) certificate, creators are asked to cut several scenes.

Mehta, who stepped into the online platform with Scam 1992, says the decision was not unexpected but it is disappointing. Mehta said, “This attempt to control freedom of expression is not right. I am very disappointed. “