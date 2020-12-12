‘Only 100 people will get corona vaccine in a day’, guidelines issued by central government

corona vaccine update in hindi in india: The central government has issued operational guidelines (SoP) for all state governments and union territories regarding the corona vaccine. According to this, after the arrival of Corona vaccine in India, 100 people will be given the vaccine in a day. The government has mentioned that the number of “beneficiaries” can go up to 200. Also Read – Australian media agrees to help Siraj get injured to help runaway Cameron Green

According to the central government guidelines, a maximum of 100 beneficiaries are expected to be vaccinated in one session (ie one day) at a vaccination site. But if there is sufficient logistics and waiting room, observation room and crowd management facilities at a vaccination site, then another vaccine officer can be given a corona vaccine to 200 people in a day.

In this context, in case of lack of adequate logistic and waiting room facilities, only 100 people will be given corona vaccine at a center in a day.

While presenting a draft for states and union territories on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, “The Indian government is preparing to introduce it in the country, anticipating that the COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon. Once done, it can be completed quickly. The formation of ‘National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19’ (NEGVAC) is a milestone in this direction. NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India. “

If somewhere more than 200 people are being vaccinated at a center within a session, then a whole team of 5 people will have to be deployed separately. Which will include one vaccination officer and four vaccination officers.

Who will be given the corona vaccine first?

Corona vaccine will be given to 1 crore health care workers, 2 crore frontline workers and 26 crore people above 50 years of age. After this, the vaccination will be given to 1 crore people below 50 years of age who are suffering from some serious chronic illness.