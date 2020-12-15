Only 22 thousand cases were found in 24 hours, for the first time in many months

Corona Virus in India: There is a steady increase in Corona Virus cases. The number is constantly increasing. At the same time, only 22 thousand cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in the last 5-6 months, when so few corona cases are met in one day. Also Read – Corona Virus in India: Continuous growth of corona cases in the country, number approaching 99 lakhs

In India, 22,065 new cases of Kovid-19 have been found in one day. With this, the total cases of infection in the country have increased to 99,06,165. 354 more people died in 24 hours. With this, the death toll has increased to 1, 43, 709. Giving information, the Union Health Ministry said that currently 3, 39, 820 people are being treated with Corona Virus in the country. So far 94, 22, 636 people have been free from infection.

The whole country is waiting for the Corona Vaccine. The central government has announced that the Corona vaccine may be introduced soon. For this, large-scale preparations are going on in the country. Centers are being built in different parts of the country, where people will be vaccinated. Whereas today, the vaccination of Corona vaccine has started in America.